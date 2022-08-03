Special wheelchair for diff-abled attracts all

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based startup ‘NeoMotion’ has designed a special wheelchair for differently-abled to make them more mobile.

The special wheelchair was displayed at the exhibition organised by TANSIM as part of the startups and incubator meet. Among the various exhibits, the wheelchair was the main attraction as Swastik Dash, the founder of ‘NeoMotion,’ explained the salient features of the wheelchair.

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with Swastik and his team. Speaking to DT

Next, Swastik said that to make the wheelchair mobile, it is strapped on to a front scooter, which makes it move faster and the strapping process will also be easier. “Differently-abled persons without the help of others can fit the front scooter with the wheelchair by a simple strap.

The scooter is operated with the help of a battery and with a single charge it can travel up to a distance of 25 km,” said Swastik. He also said that the bike can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kph.

The vehicle is sold at Rs 1 lakh per unit and is delivered across the nation. On the difference between modified bikes and the special wheelchairs, Swastik said that his wheelchairs are custom-made as the seat size and length are designed according to individual needs.