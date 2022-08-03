Rs 46L worth gold bar found at flight lavatory in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Air Customs on making a search based on a tip-off on contraband materials being brought to the airport, found a gold bar weighing a kilo and worth Rs 46.13 lakh.

Prinicipal Commissioner, Customs, Chennai airport, KR Uday Baskar caught wind of the bid to smuggle contraband in the flight bound to Chennai from Singapore, and had alerted the officials to comb the place.

Passengers from Singapore were thoroughly checked and the seats of the flight were checked. The officials later had found a parcel left at the lavatory of the flight. It was discovered to be a gold bar weighing one kilo valued at Rs 46.13 lakh.

The probe is on the find who was in possession of the gold and why was it left at the lavatory. Also, Customs are investigating whether the one who left the gold there did that on purpose knowing the international flight would next be on domestic service.