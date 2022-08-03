‘No more Q, only QR’: CMRL’s new system to cut down queues

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday launched a ‘No more Q, only QR’ system to cut down long queues at Metro stations in the city. A 20 percent discount has been announced for the QR ticketing system to encourage passengers.

“The facility introduced to enhance traveling experience has also been made user-friendly,” said CMRL Managing Director MA Siddique during the launch at Koyambedu Metro station.

To avail a traveling ticket, passengers have to scan the QR code displayed at respective stations, which will direct them to CMRL’s ticketing page. From the page, passengers can select the desired designation and payment option.

For the comfort of passengers, QR ticketing system has been made available with different kinds of payment options such as UPI, net banking and credit and debit card methods. Post the payment, the ticket will be automatically generated and downloaded into the mobile phone.

Meanwhile, CMRL on August 1 recorded the highest footfall of 2.01 lakh passengers and 1.97 lakh passengers on July 27. Subsequently, 53.17 lakh passengers took Metro in the city in July month alone.