HC tells DVAC to file status report on probe against Velumani

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file a status report to know about the progress of investigation in a case filed against former local administration minister SP Velumani for awarding the tenders of Chennai and Coimbatore city corporations in an illegal way.

The first bench consisting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala passed the directions on hearing the petitions filed by DMK’s organising secretary and Arappor Iyakkam.

The former minister filed an application seeking direction to quash the case filed against him. Velumani submitted through his counsel that the case was probed by an officer and the same was closed as no prima facie case was made out.

Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to August 11 directing the DVAC to file a status report to appraise the court about the developments in the investigation. It is noted that the Supreme Court had recently ordered DVAC to serve a copy of the inquiry report submitted by a special investigating officer of the agency during the AIADMK regime.