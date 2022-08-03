Chennai police constable kills self in Nehru Indoor stadium

CHENNAI: An armed reserve constable with Chennai police, who was on duty at the Nehru Indoor stadium, shot himself to death with his service weapon, on Wednesday.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Senthil Kumar (31), a native of Sellur in Madurai. The incident happened around 12 30 pm.

Police sources said that Senthil Kumar was allegedly upset over troubles in his marital life, which forced him to take his own life. According to sources, he locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself. Other personnel on duty rushed on hearing the firing sounds and found their colleague dead.

His body was moved to Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital for autopsy.

The closing ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad is to take place at the Nehru stadium on August 10.