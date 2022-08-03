Auto drivers attack traffic cop in Kanchi, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested two auto drivers who attacked the traffic police constable in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

Constable Sekar of Kancheepuram was on night duty near Pookadai Chatiram in Kancheepuram on Tuesday night. Police said an autorickshaw which was overspeeding on the road came very close to Sekar and applied a sudden brake. Soon, the constable warned the two men inside the auto and asked them to go slow. Later, they parked the auto on the roadside and started to attack Sekar with wooden logs and stones before escaping from the spot. Sekar who suffered injuries was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH and Siva Kanchi police registered a case and during investigation found that the attackers were Mohamed Sadik (23) and Deepak (28) of Kancheepuram and both of them were addicted to drugs. The police arrested both of them and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.