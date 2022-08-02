Super kid cop: Children to monitor traffic violations in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage road safety rules from a young age and with optimism that it would inspire the grown-ups to follow road rules too, Chennai police envisaged ‘super kid cop’ concept, through which a report card is to be distributed to school children below Class 7 to rate their parents and auto/van drivers.

As per the programme, children would be encouraged to monitor driving skills of their parents or van drivers who take them to school and maintain a report card. Kids will have to mark yes or no against basic traffic rules such as wearing helmet, seat belt, excessive honking, following traffic signals among other rules for 12 trips. After a fortnight, cards will be collected for analysis.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said that the target is to give the report cards to at least 1 lakh students and to analyse based on the feedback from the report cards, which will be published both in Tamil and English. “Based on the feedback, we will decide what is the step forward, on both education and enforcement fronts. So, in a way, we are taking the help of you all,” Commissioner Jiwal told the students.

The programme is done by the city police, in collaboration with NGO, Youth India. Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also inaugurated the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) 2022-2023 and presented awards to school principals and correspondents, traffic personnel, traffic wardens and road safety patrol cadets.

The Commissioner said that police have plans to increase the strength of traffic wardens itself and to enrol about 20,000 students in road safety patrol programs.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar and his team and Chief traffic warden, Harish L Mehta and his team were part of the event.