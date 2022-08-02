Chennai’s daily Covid cases highest in TN; falls below 300

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 35,46,907. Chennai numbers dropped below 300 but the city continued to top the list of highest recorded COVID count with 298 new cases, while Coimbatore had 139 cases and Chengalpattu recorded 127 cases. In other districts, new cases have reduced substantially. Active cases stood at 11,796 in TN with Chennai reporting highest of 3,989 active cases. Over 25,860 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The overall test positivity rate was 4.5%. Ranipet recorded a surge with 11.8% TPR. With 1,734 more people recovering in the State, total recoveries reached to 4.97 lakh. No more COVID-deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 38,032.