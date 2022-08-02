3-month-old dies minutes after being breastfed in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: A three-month-old child is suspected to have choked to death, within minutes of being breastfed by his mother in Villivakkam on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Tejas.

He was the third child of S Ezhilarasan and Soumyashree and the family was living at a rented house in Annai Sathya Nagar near Anna Nagar. Their eldest daughter is eight years old and their son is two years old.

Police said that Ezhilarasan works as an optical fiber splicer in a private telecommunication firm. On Sunday afternoon, when Ezhilarasan was out at work, his wife called him and told him that their child has been unconscious for several minutes and asked him to come to the hospital.

The family took the infant to Kilpauk medical college hospital, where the doctors declared the child brought dead. Police said that the mother had breastfed the child a few minutes before he became unconscious.

Anna Nagar police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.