Relief to Dhanush in smoking scene case

CHENNAI: In a breather to actor Dhanush, the Madras High Court on Monday gave an exemption from his personal appearance before a Judicial Magistrate, Saidapet, in connection with case proceedings initiated against him for failing to put disclaimers for smoking scenes in his Velai Illa Pattathari (VIP) posters.
Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction after hearing his counsel Vijayan Subramaniam’s arguments that the proceedings did not align with the law and rules.
The petitioner had prayed for a direction to dispense with his appearance and to quash the case.
His counsel submitted that the complaint filed by the Public Health Department before the trial court was under Section 190(1) (a) and 200 CrPC read with section 5 of the Cigarette, Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 , which do not apply to a film.
“The said provisions are only applicable for advertisements by manufacturers, suppliers, or distributors of tobacco products,” he added.
Recording the submissions, the judge observed that the actor need not make a personal appearance before the trial court in the case.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, then one of the directors of Wunderbar Films Private Limited that produced the film, had got the same orders last week.
