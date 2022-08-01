Rajasthan brothers arrested for theft in Chennai shop

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested two brothers from Rajasthan, who stole about Rs 8 lakh from a gift articles shop in Parrys corner area.

The brothers had joined as staff in the shop only ten days ago, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as B Pikaram (32) and B Rajaram (22). Both of them hail from Deldari village in Jalor district, Rajasthan.

They had joined as staff at a gift article shop owned by K Jelamsingh of Sowcarpet. On Sunday night, Rajaram had shut the shop and handed over the keys to the owner at his house. On Monday morning, Jelamsingh opened the shop with his brother and found the cash locker broke open.

According to police sources, cash worth Rs 7.8 lakh, silver coins and a silver idol were stolen. The shop owner complained to the police and a special team secured the brothers near Chennai Central railway station. Cash and other stolen items were recovered from them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.