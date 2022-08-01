City

New underground sewerage system in Choolaipallam

KN Nehru, Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya inspected the site
CHENNAI: Choolaipallam slum area in the Kodambakkam zone will get underground sewage system for the first time as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has prepared detailed project report and estimation.

A Metrowater official said that the slum area is located in low lying area and underground sewer line will be created by constructing a sewage pumping station.

"Detailed project report and an estimation for around Rs. 6.50 Crore. Tendering process will be commenced soon," the official added.

The locality has more than 10,000 families. On Monday, KN Nehru, State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others inspected the site where the new underground sewer lines are planned.

