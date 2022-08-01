MLCP inauguration at airport deferred

CHENNAI: The multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Chennai airport which was scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday is delayed since the NOC from the fire department is not issued yet.
As part of the Phase II modernisation works in the Chennai International airport, the multi-level car parking was constructed which can accommodate more than 2,000 cars at a time.
On the city side, the MLCP facility works got completed and on July first week the AAI announced that it will be put to use from August 1.
The 2.5 lakh square feet facility will also offer commercial options.
Meanwhile, hundreds of staff who are working in the old car parking area have filed a case in the court against the AAI’s decision to hire new staff for the MLCP.
