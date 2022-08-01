Beware of the Sting!

The patients at government hospitals complain about the mosquito menace in the general wards of the hospital.

This raises the concerns of the patients as they are worried about being affected by vector-borne diseases other than the usual illness they are admitted for.

The patients at the Institute of Child Health, Stanley Medical College Hospital, Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar Hospital, and Government Peripheral Hospital complain of mosquito menace in several general wards of the hospital.

“Some of the hospital wards are dark and though there is not much garbage, some parts of the hospital are prone to water stagnation. It is also raining occasionally and that leads to an increase in the mosquito menace on the hospital premises. Especially the patients in the wards near the Amma Canteen cannot even sleep at night because of the mosquitoes,” said a patient at Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital at Royapuram.

Adding to the same, S Seenu, an attendee of a 4-year-old patient at the Institute of Child Health said that all the patients in the general paediatric ward rue mosquito menace.

“Even after repeated requests to resolve the issue, healthcare workers at the hospital say they are cleaning the hospital premises and there is nothing else they can do,” he added.

It is not just inpatients, even outpatients rue about water stagnation at one of the entrances of the Government Peripheral Hospital in Anna Nagar. Though the hospital workers clear the water occasionally, it is certainly causing mosquito menace and troubling the patients.

Another patient at one of the wards with the neuro department in the new building of the Stanley Medical College Hospital said that many wards of the block are not in use and that also increases the mosquito threat. “Though the hospital premises is being cleaned by the staff, the repellants are of no use and we have to get nets on our own,” a patient said.

Responding to the issue, a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that respective hospital in-charges or deans have been instructed to keep a check on the mosquito menace so that the patients can be saved from mosquito-borne diseases.