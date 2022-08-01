Auto driver held for possessing 1.25kg ganja in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Sunday night arrested a 34-year-old auto driver for being in possession of 1.25 kg of ganja in K K Nagar.

Police said that they received a tip off about ganja being smuggled in an autorickshaw near Ashok Pillar and intensified searches.

When a police team intercepted the auto at Rani Anna Nagar area near K K Nagar, the occupant gave suspicious answers after which the vehicle was searched.

Police found the ganja concealed under the seat after which the driver was arrested. The arrested person was identified as P Ramesh. Police seized both the ganja and vehicle.

Ramesh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.