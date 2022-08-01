Arappor welcomes govt order suspending State Highway SE

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has welcomed the State government order suspending a superintending engineer of the State Highway Department, which came after its expose of an alleged Rs 692-crore scam in awarding tenders during the previous AIADMK regime.

“As the first action against the complaint of corruption of Rs 692 crore in the Highway Department, the Arappor Iyakkam welcomes the dismissal of Superintending Engineer Palani, who was in charge of Thanjavur, Tiruchy zone. The next step is to take action against other officials, register an FIR and probe the role of ex-CM Edappadi Palaniswami,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam.