Metrowater to continue desilt of sewer lines

CHENNAI: A few days after the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) commenced mass desilting of underground sewage lines across the city as a part of monsoon preparedness, the water manager has decided to carryout the drive every week.

According to a Metrowater statement, the desilting works were conducted in 1,425 streets between July 21 and July 30. During the drive, sewer pipes and manholes were desilted. On the 1,425 streets, as many as 500 machines such as 282 desilting machines, 161 jet-rodding machines, 57 super suckers were used, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the water manager has announced that similar desilting works will be carried out on 953 streets in all the 15 zones. The drive will be conducted between August 1 and August 6. The same number of equipment will be used for the second week drive too.

The Metrowater also requested the residents to intimate the Metrowater about the sewage leakages and clogs by contacting the respective area officers and depot offices. Prior to the 2021 monsoon, the Metrowater had conducted a similar drive and desilted sewer lines on 801 streets.