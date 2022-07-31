Ensure 90 pc attendance of Malaria workers, zones told

CHENNAI: With the sporadic rains in the city increasing mosquito menace, the Greater Chennai Corporation has instructed the zones to ensure more than 90 per cent attendance of Malaria workers every day. Apart from this, instructions have been given to form special squads to super-check the daily (larvicide) spraying activities.

During a review meeting conducted by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi recently, the top brass has instructed the chief vector control officer to ensure 90 per cent attendance of permanent malaria workers and 95 per cent attendance of temporary workers.

Pointing out poor attendance of permanent workers in Madhavaram zone, Bedi directed the regional deputy commissioner (North) to take necessary action. Attendance of permanent workers in the Madhavaram zone is only 60 per cent.

"At the meeting, the Commissioner pointed out Tondiarpet and Valasaravakkam have not achieved the spraying target and directed the zones to achieve the target every day. Instructions were given to intensify the spraying activities and local health officers should check the activities, " a source said.

In a move to curb stray cattle menace in the city, the Chennai Corporation has fixed every day target for cattle impounding. As per the records, core city zones have to catch 5 cattle per day and extended zones have to catch 3 cattle every day. Bedi also noted that the number of cattle caught in all the zones except Royapuram and Perungudi is low.

Apart from this, the civic body has also fixed a target to conduct plastic raids. "A target of Rs. 1 lakh to be collected per day in core zones and Rs 50,000 in other zones. Except Ambattur and Kodambakkam, other zones have not achieved their target, " the source added.

Only 8.78 per cent received booster doses:

During the meeting, the civic body also discussed the COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the city. The health officials have been given a target of administering 20,000 doses every day. "As on July 27, only 8.78 per cent of the population has received precautionary booster doses, " the source added.