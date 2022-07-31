Dubai-bound passenger arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A passenger bound to Dubai was arrested at Chennai airport on Sunday morning after customs officials found Rs. 24.37 lakh worth foreign currency, which he had concealed by stitching a separate compartment in his luggage.
According to sources, the air intelligence unit of customs department got a tip off about cash being smuggled to Dubai and intensified searches.
On suspicion, a male passenger was detained. He had a tourist visa. On checking his baggage, customs authorities found foreign currency worth Rs 24.37 lakh (USD and Euros), concealed.
On enquiry, it was revealed that he was hired by a man to handover the cash to a person in Dubai. His ticket was cancelled and he was arrested for further investigation. The cash was seized by the customs authorities.
