Cyclothon to create awareness on Sarcoma cancer

CHENNAI: A city-based private cancer centre launched the first edition of Winners on Wheels cyclothon to spread awareness about Sarcoma cancer. The cyclothon will also promote the need for a healthy lifestyle to ensure a future with less cancer risk.
Sarcoma is one of the cancers which affects the soft tissues or bone. Bone Sarcomas constitute the third most common cause of mortality in adolescents, it was noted at a gathering organised by Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.
Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals said, “In the era of a sedentary lifestyle, old and young, living on the verge of increasing all causes of mortality, double the risk of cardiovascular diseases and increase the risks of cancers. It is imperative to understand the diseases that are growing and gripping our society.”
She added that one such, forgotten disease is Sarcoma cancer, which has seen a surge worldwide. This July being observed as Sarcoma Awareness Month, we hope to raise awareness on the same and encourage the adoption of a healthy daily lifestyle.
Over 100 people including children from JS Global School, Sholinganallur and Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore participated in the event.
“As we continue to treat patients with Sarcoma cancer, we realize how important it is to create an in-depth awareness about the disease. Analysing symptoms and getting treated on priority in such cases is the best solution. It is important to focus on preventing and treating cancer in the best possible manner,” said R V Ramya Bharthi, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police-Chennai North Zone.
