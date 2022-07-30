RGGGH workers assault row: Protest seeking action against Dean

CHENNAI: Following the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dean Dr E Theranirajan's assault on two female contract housekeeping workers, the staff along with the Union of the hospital staged a protest on Saturday in front of Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

V Vijaya, who has 17 years of experience at RGGGH said that some unknown person has complained that they have approached the patients for Rs 20 in exchange for their services at ward 123 on July 13.

"The Dean verbally harassed us and hit another worker Pavalakkodi on the head. He did not let us even explain that it was not our fault. Later, we were taken to the police station and they filed seven cases and the FIR against us," added Vijaya.

The police failed to acknowledge the allegations made by the women and refused to take the complaints. When they returned back to work the next day, the Dean was again rude to these workers and abused them verbally. Now, they are left without any job.

The workers union decided to address the situation. A protest was then staged to demand that necessary action be taken against the Dean.

"The RGGGH employs over 1,000 contract workers. The Dean's behaviour was not only inappropriate but also inhumane. In order to hold the Dean accountable and make sure that this never repeats, the Union has stepped forward and sent a complaint to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and has also filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission, " said C Thiruvettai, President, Central Chennai District, Government Hospital Contract Workers Union.

When contacted Dr Narayana Babu, Directorate of Medical Education said the union members have given a petition against the issue, and an inquiry will be conducted. "Based on the inquiry reports, it will be sent to the government and action will be taken accordingly."