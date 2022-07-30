Modi makes pitch for NEP at Anna Univ convocation

CHENNAI: Making a strong pitch for the New Education Policy (NEP) which is yet to find favour in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions on the basis of changing situations. He was addressing the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, in Chennai on Friday.
The comment, which incidentally came on the second anniversary of the policy, was made in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, both of whom have opposed NEP while in opposition earlier and in power now.
During his speech, the Prime Minister referred to the policy once more to highlight what he described as freedom and flexibility it provided to the youth as an example for the reforms that his government introduced in the last few years.
Addressing the event as guest of honour, Chief Minister MK Stalin listed the advancements that the State has made in the field of education, especially higher education, over the years, terming it as the Dravidian model – the umbrella term used by the DMK to describe what it defines as an alternative model of development that should replace the centralised mode preferred by the BJP-led Union Government.
Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who is also the Pro Chancellor of the university, recalled how late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had scrapped entrance tests to make professional education more equitable, comments that were interpreted as veiled criticisms on NEET and newly introduced common entrance test for university admissions.
Ponmudy also urged the PM to support the State’s initiative for the development of education. During the convocation, Modi awarded medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan were among those present during the programme.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android