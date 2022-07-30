Bailing out from alcohol addiction

CHENNAI: Chennai policeman Vikram (name changed) says his life has turned upside down in the past four months and he regrets the happiness and time he cost his wife and children because of his alcohol addiction. A third-generation policeman, he was mentally prepared for the stress that comes with police work. “As far as the department is concerned, I am a good policeman. But, for my family, I have not been good. As soon as the duty hours ended, I found myself with the bottle and the addiction worsened in the last six years,” Vikram told DT Next after attending an Alcoholics Anonymous session at the police centre for well-being.

What started as social drinking in his youth put him down a spiral without him even realising it. He used to acknowledge that he was addicted and even thought about quitting, but those thoughts remain fleeting and he used to be back to square one. Efforts of self-restraint proved futile too. “While going to temples, I used to fast for 48 days and be off alcohol. On the 49th day, I will make up for the lost time and there have been instances when I was drunk for four days straight,” Vikram said. According to Vikram, the first month after treatment at the de-addiction centre was the most difficult and his coping mechanism has been to eat to his heart’s content. The upside to his reinvention is the little moments of happiness, which he denied his family for a decade.

“In the last four months, I have visited a cinema theatre more than ten times with my family, in comparison to only three times in 20 years before that. I wake up early, drop my children at school, and cook for them on Sundays. Looking back, I feel bad about how much happiness I have cost my family because of my addiction,” Vikram said. He now takes the lead in group therapy sessions and helps his fellow policemen out and also refers other colleagues to seek help.