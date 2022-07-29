Newly-wed Chennai woman goes missing, parents seek police help

CHENNAI: Mystery shrouds the disappearance of a newly married woman, who has been missing for a month, within days of her marriage. Red Hills police have initiated investigation based on a complaint by the woman’s parents.

Police said that the missing woman turned 18 recently and got married to a two wheeler mechanic, Madhan, last month, against the wishes of her parents. Her father slapped her in public view after he spotted her with Madhan, following which the couple got married, police said.

Police sources said that the woman was missing from June 25 and her parents A Manickam and M Balkis approached the police station to find their daughter.

According to their complaint, Madhan took her to Kailasa Kona waterfalls near Chittoor and left her there.

Red Hills police have launched a hunt for the missing woman.

Police had detained the woman’s husband Madhan, his friends Pandu, Santhosh and two others and are questioning them.