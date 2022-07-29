Man held for attacking Royapettah shopkeeper with knife

CHENNAI: Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man over knife attack on a shopkeeper after an argument in Royapettah.

The arrested person was identified as R Udayakumar of BB Road, Triplicane.

On Wednesday, Udayakumar went to a petty shop, belonging to M Noor Mohammed, on Malyappan street, Royapettah, with an intention to pick up a quarrel.

Only a day ago, Udayakumar, a local rowdy had demanded money, when the complainant’s father was manning the shop. He left after crowd gathered on hearing the old man’s cries.

The next day, he came when Noor Mohammed was at the shop and picked up a quarrel. When he asked him to leave, the accused took out a knife he was carrying and attacked Noor Mohammed, inflicting cut injuries.

Based on the shopkeeper’s complaint, Ice House police arrested Udayakumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the accused had a chain snatching and waylaying case against him.