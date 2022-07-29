Checkmate: HC says PM & Prez Pics must in olympiad ads

There has never been a better time for sports in India, says PM

The Prime Minister said there has never been a better time for sports in India. “Be it Olympics, Paralympics or Deaflympics, we have achieved glory unlike in the past,” said the PM adding India’s sporting culture is becoming stronger due to a perfect mix of youth energy and grooming environment.

Modi also recalled the highlights of the 44th Chess Olympiad. “This Olympiad has the highest number of players, teams, and women players compared to previous one. This is the first ever Olympiad where a torch relay was conducted. From now, the torch relay for all future Chess Olympiads will commence from India. The torch for the Olympiad traversed 75 cities and 27,000 kilometres before reaching Chennai,” he said.

Earlier, the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad commenced with bright colours with the cultural events. Foreign players got a taste of Tamil culture with various cultural events starting from traditional dances of eight different states. However, the show stealer was the keyboard performance by upcoming musician Lydian Nadhaswaram who gave a stellar performance.

He started with a single music track and went on to play blind folded. As a special feat he played two pieces of instruments — the theme music of Harry Potter with left hand and theme music of Mission Impossible with right hand.