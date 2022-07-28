Water supply from Kilpauk pumping station to be suspended for 36 hrs

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced that piped water supply will be disrupted in the core city areas from July 30 to July 31 for 36 hours as it is taking up the insertion of 1,200 mm dia sluice valve and interconnection work in pumping main-II at Kilpauk Water Distribution Station. The piped water supply will not be available from - July 30 at 8 am to 8 pm the next day in areas like Vepery, Periyamet, Parktown, Chindathripet, Egmore, Kondithoppu, Sowcarpet, Seven wells, George Town, Broadway, Triplicane, Pudupet, Perambur, Puliyanthoppu, Nammalvarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Gadren, Chetpet, TP Chathiram, Villivakkam, Nungambakam, T Nagar and Saidapet.

Metrowater urged the public to store a sufficient quantity of water well in advance. They may also contact the concerned engineer for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for emergency requirements and also contact the landline number 044-4567 4567.

Contact numbers of area engineers:

Area Engineer – 5, 8144930905 Royapuram, Vepery, Periyamet, Parktown, Chindathripet, Egmore, Kondithoppu, Sowcarpet, Seven wells, George Town, Broadway, Triplicane, Pudhupet,

Area Engineer – 6, 8144930906: Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Perambur, Puliyanthoppu, Nammalvarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri.

Area Engineer – 8, 8144930908: Anna Nagar, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Gadren, Chetpet, TP Chathiram, Villivakkam.

Area Engineer – 9, 8144930909: Teynampet, Nungambakam, T Nagar, Saidapet.

Head Office Complaint Cell (Chintadripet) 044-4567 4567.