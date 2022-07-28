Modi, Stalin hold brief meeting before Chess inaugural

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday held a brief meeting outside the Nehru Indoor Stadium before the commencement of the inauguration function.
The Prime Minister reached the venue around 6 pm and the Chief Minister, who was inside the Nehru Indoor Stadium witnessing the spectacular cultural events, went outside to welcome the Prime Minister. As Modi was already beyond his scheduled time of arrival, it was expected that he would enter the hall straight. But, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister came to the hall after more than 15 minutes.
Government sources present in the Nehru Stadium said that Stalin held a brief closed door meeting with the Prime Minister. Though the details of the meeting were not revealed, the ‘discussion’ led to various speculations.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport along with state Ministers and MPs. However, former chief minister O Panneerselvam could not be spotted either at the airport or at INS Adyar. Sources said that Panneerselvam is expected to meet the Prime Minister during his send off at the airport on Friday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android