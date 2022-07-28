Chennai records highest Covid count as TN logs 1,712 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,712 new Covid cases on Thursday, including three imported cases- two from Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh. The total number of cases of Covid in the State reached 35,39,607.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 368, while 177 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 166 cases were reported in Coimbatore. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 6.2 per cent, after 35,326 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 11.9 per cent in Coimbatore followed by 11.1 per cent in Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 13,890, with the highest number of active cases in Chennai that has 4,455 active cases.

A total of 2,1.06 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid reached 34,87,685. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,032.