The Legend release: HC orders blocking of 1,262 piracy websites

CHENNAI: In a move to prevent the illegal release of the Tamil movie ‘The Legend’ starring Arul Saravanan, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered to block 1,262 piracy websites.

Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy passed the interim injunction on hearing the petition filed by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions. The plaintiff prayed for a direction to restrain BSNL, MTNL, and private internet service providers from infringing the movie and to block all the websites from hosting the contents of the film.

The plaintiff also wanted to restrain the unauthorised copying, transmission, communication, or making available/ display/release/upload/download the movie through their services.

Recording the submissions made by advocate Vijayan Subramaniam for the plaintiff, the judge granted an order of interim injunction restraining 29 Internet Service Providers from infringing the cinematographic film by blocking 1,262 piracy websites.