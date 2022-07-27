Striped Hyena dies at Vandalur zoo due to prolonged illness

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old male striped Hyena Venkat died after prolonged illness at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Wednesday.

According to the press release, “The animal was under treatment for the past two months for various health complications. Despite best treatment and all possible efforts taken by the Zoo Veterinarians, the striped hyena died on July 27 due to senility and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).”