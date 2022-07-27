CMRL awards contract for 26 driverless train sets worth Rs 946 cr

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has recently awarded a contract to supply 26 driverless (unattended train operations) trainsets to M/s Alstom Transport India Limited for Rs 946.92 crore. The contract funded by the State government is a 3-car formation each, amounting to 78 cars.

Subsequently, the CMRL has stated that the first train under the contract is expected to be rolled out in 2024, which will be followed by trials and testing for driverless operation. Under the 40 months’ contract, all the trains will be delivered in a phased manner.

The CMRL press note stated that the scope of the contract includes supply of driverless trains along with designs, manufacture, testing, training of personnel, supply of spare parts, defect liability and commissioning of standard gauge Metro rolling stock.