Chess Olympiad: Motorists can avoid these roads tomorrow

CHENNAI: The opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai tomorrow evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Central Ministers, Ministers, chess players and players from various countries and special guests are expected to attend the event.
Detailed arrangements have been made by the Chennai Traffic Police Department.
However, traffic congestion is likely to occur in Raja Muthiah Road, EVR Road, Central Square, Annasalai (up to Spencer Junction) and surrounding areas on 28.07.2022 from noon to 9.00 pm.
Also vehicles will not be allowed to pass through Raja Muthiah Road from Demellows Road junction, if necessary. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed from EVK Sampath Road and Jermiah Road Junction towards Raja Muthiah Road.
Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply from EVR Road, Gengu Reddy Road Junction, Dr.Nair bridge Junction, Gandhi Irwin Junction towards Central railway station. Similarly, commercial vehicles coming from Broadway will be diverted towards Moolakothalam via Kuralagam, Thangasalai, Wall Tax Road. Those taking this route can reach their destination using the Vyasarpadi flyover.
Motorists are requested to avoid the above road routes and use other routes. Public who will visit the Central Railway Station tomorrow are also requested to plan their itinerary well in advance.
