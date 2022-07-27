Chennai-Dubai AI flight cancelled after pilot notices technical snag

CHENNAI: A Chennai-Dubai Air India flight was cancelled after the pilot noticed a technical snag minutes before the take-off at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The Air India flight to Dubai was scheduled to take off at 9.30 pm with 169 passengers. While the passengers were getting ready to board the flight, the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC.

Later, the passengers were asked to wait in the waiting hall and it was announced that the flight would be delayed. Since the flight did not take off till 11.30 pm, irked passengers argued with the airline staff, after which they announced that the flight was cancelled. The airlines arranged rooms for the passengers in various hotels near the airport and said that the flight is scheduled to depart for Dubai on Wednesday night.