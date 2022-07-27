44th Chess Olympiad: Torch rally in Chennai at 4 pm

CHENNAI: The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Chennai on July 28, arrived in Mahabalipuram today is planned to pass through the city today from 4 pm.

38 torches from all districts in Tamil Nadu will reach the Presidency College ground and will proceed to Nehru Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The route planned is from Presidency College ground and the rally will go through Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai, and reach Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police has made arrangements to avoid traffic congestion.