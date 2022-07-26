Metro work makes bus commute long & tedious

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail’s phase 2 works have hit passengers travelling by Metropolitan Transport Corporation with the bus services getting delayed, particularly on Mount Poonamallee road and Arcot Road.
Traffic snarls have become a daily affair on the two roads with the vehicles moving at a snail’s pace during peak hours due to Metro work. But those who depend on public transport for their daily commute have been hit harder. Their commute is longer and tedious due to congestion and traffic diversions.
Chennai Metro has commenced works across the city on its phase two project and is planning to commission the Poonamallee-Kodambakkam Power House elevated line by 2025.
R Shanmugham, a resident of Valasaravakkam, said that ever since Metro works began a few months back, MTC buses have been delayed. “Earlier, I used to take bus route no 37 at 7.45 am to reach my office at Chetpet. It will be a 40-minute journey. Now I have to wait for a long time for the bus and journey time too got increased because of the metro work,” he rued.
With the CMRL putting up barricades on the Mount-Poonamallee road, vehicles are forced to ply on the narrow stretch.
Leo Joseph, a resident of Nandambakkam,said that it’s a nightmare to commute to his office at Karayanchavadi every day. “I’m wasting at least an hour in traffic, and waiting for the bus. Even if I get a bus on time, I get stuck at Porur,” he lamented.
A senior MTC official admitted that the current Metro work was delaying bus services and causing traffic snarls on arterial raods like Arcot Road and Mount Poonamallee road. “We’re trying our best by coordinating with the traffic police and the CMRL about pile-up. We’re operating all buses as per schedule, but some do get stuck in traffic,” the official added.
