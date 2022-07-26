Metro work makes bus commute long & tedious

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail’s phase 2 works have hit passengers travelling by Metropolitan Transport Corporation with the bus services getting delayed, particularly on Mount Poonamallee road and Arcot Road.

Traffic snarls have become a daily affair on the two roads with the vehicles moving at a snail’s pace during peak hours due to Metro work. But those who depend on public transport for their daily commute have been hit harder. Their commute is longer and tedious due to congestion and traffic diversions.

Chennai Metro has commenced works across the city on its phase two project and is planning to commission the Poonamallee-Kodambakkam Power House elevated line by 2025.