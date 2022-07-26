CMRL begins flood mitigation in stations ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: In order to prevent rainwater from entering the Metro rail tunnel, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun preparatory works.

CMRL had faced several concerns after rainwater flooded the Metro tunnel during the Northeast Monsoon in 2021. Owing to this, CMRL has taken measures to prevent rain water from flowing into the tunnel.

In the press note CMRL stated, "Mitigation measures are being taken at seven Metro railway stations. The lower tunnel corridor is barricaded with aluminum sheet to prevent rainwater from entering. Due to the coming Northeast Monsoon, any other Metro stations will be identified and preventive measures will be taken.”