Annamalai Univ opens registration for Learning Disability courses

CHENNAI: Annamalai University on Tuesday began registration for post graduate diploma in Learning Disability and Counselling courses under twinning mode. The varsity along with Care institute of Behavioural Sciences, (CIBS) Chennai has invited candidates above 20 years.

As per the press note, for the PG diploma in Learning Disability, candidates with any degree can apply. While for a PG diploma in Counselling, candidates with a degree in Social Sciences, Medical, Dental Sciences, Alternative Medicine, Allied Health Science, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Ayurveda, Siddha and Homeopathy are eligible to apply, added press note.

“This is the first University-recognised course in Learning Disability in our region. Qualified candidates can become special educators in Learning Disability in schools, hospitals, educational institutions or work independently, " said BS Virudhagirinathan, director, (CIBS). The duration of both the courses is one year and the classes will be conducted in regular mode.