Tanuvas students stage protest, seek stipend hike

CHENNAI: Nearly 350 students studying at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University staged protest on Monday at the Madras Veterinary College premises demanding an increase in stipend. The protest took place at three districts - Chennai, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur. Currently, the State government is giving Rs 10,500 per month to the students.

"From 2018, the students have been receiving Rs 10,500 and now demand to increase the stipend to Rs 25,000. For internship, we visit the nearby villages, districts and other states though they arrange for the accommodation. Students should pay the amount for the same throughout the internship. And the stipent they are giving is not sufficient to manage all these expenses," said Hariharan, a final year student.