Street vendors census commences in Chennai: Details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has commenced street vendors census in the city and the census is ongoing in four of the 15 zones.

According to a civic body press release, the census is ongoing in Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. "The census will be conducted in all the other zones soon, " the release said.

The census is being conducted using a smartphone application by collecting details of the vendors and their place of sale. The civic body has requested the vendors to share their details with the census volunteers.

As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the civic body should conduct a census every five years. During the census conducted in 2017, the civic body identified more than 27,000 street vendors, who have been given identity cards and vending certificates. Vendors, who have vending certificates will only be allowed to sell at vending zones. Based on the number of vendors, the civic body will take decisions on increasing the zones.