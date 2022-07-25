Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of Modi's visit

CHENNAI: Following the expected arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, security has been tightened at the Chennai airport from Monday.
Modi would arrive at the Chennai airport on Thursday evening from Gujarat on the special flight for the inaugural function of the 44th International chess olympiad in the Nehru Indoor stadium. Sources said that after the inauguration Modi would stay in Guindy Raj Bhavan and on Friday morning he would be attending the 42nd convocation ceremony of the Anna University in Guindy after that, Modi will be broadening the special flight to Gujarat on Friday afternoon from the Chennai airport.
Following the scheduled arrival of the Prime Minister, security got tightened in the Chennai airport and the commandos from the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived at the Chennai airport and made the arrangements for tightening the security. Around 60 commandos reached Chennai on Monday and they were divided in to groups and were sent to Nehru stadium, Anna University and the airport.
A special meeting with the airport higher officials along with the CISF, local police, and SPG would be held in the Chennai airport to discuss the arrangements that should be made during the PM visit to the Chennai airport. The Chennai old airport was taken under the control by the SPG and temporary workers who are in the cargo, foreign post office and the runway maintenance are not allowed in the airport from Monday till the return of the PM on Friday. The passengers are allowed only after completing the seven tier security check.
