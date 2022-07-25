Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of Modi's visit

CHENNAI: Following the expected arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, security has been tightened at the Chennai airport from Monday.

Modi would arrive at the Chennai airport on Thursday evening from Gujarat on the special flight for the inaugural function of the 44th International chess olympiad in the Nehru Indoor stadium. Sources said that after the inauguration Modi would stay in Guindy Raj Bhavan and on Friday morning he would be attending the 42nd convocation ceremony of the Anna University in Guindy after that, Modi will be broadening the special flight to Gujarat on Friday afternoon from the Chennai airport.