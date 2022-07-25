Rs 11L fine collected for dumping garbage in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs 11 lakh as penalty from persons who dumped garbage and construction waste in public places between July 7 and July 20.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, as much as Rs. 5.84 lakh was collected from the persons who dumped garbage and Rs 5.46 lakh was collected for dumping of garbage waste.

"Also, Rs. 80,400 was collected during the period as penalty from the persons who pasted wall posters in public places. Moreover, as many as 302 complaints have been registered in respective police stations for pasting posters in public places," the release added.