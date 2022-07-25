City

Rs 11L fine collected for dumping garbage in Chennai

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, as much as Rs. 5.84 lakh was collected from the persons who dumped garbage and Rs 5.46 lakh was collected for dumping of garbage waste.
Rs 11L fine collected for dumping garbage in Chennai
Greater Chennai Corporation
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs 11 lakh as penalty from persons who dumped garbage and construction waste in public places between July 7 and July 20.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, as much as Rs. 5.84 lakh was collected from the persons who dumped garbage and Rs 5.46 lakh was collected for dumping of garbage waste.

"Also, Rs. 80,400 was collected during the period as penalty from the persons who pasted wall posters in public places. Moreover, as many as 302 complaints have been registered in respective police stations for pasting posters in public places," the release added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation
GCC
Penalty
Fine
dumping garbage
11L fine collected for dumping garbage
fine collected for dumping garbage
dumping garbage in Chennai
Chennai Corporation press release
dumped garbage
pasting posters

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in