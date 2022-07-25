No eucalyptus tree should be planted by govt: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to ensure instantly that no invasive species of trees, including the eucalyptus tree, should be planted in Tamil Nadu.

The bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy hearing matters related to forest passed the direction after hearing the submissions of the State government stating that all the invasive species of trees will be removed within 10 years.

The State informed the Madras High Court that it is planning to avail the credit from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) for removing all the invasive species of trees.

Nevertheless, the judges observed that the court could not wait for ten years for eradicating the exotic species of plants and trees.

“The State has been submitting only the affidavits and not implementing the same in the ground, ” the bench noted. The judges also asked why the government shall not engage the private players in removing the invasive trees.

While the government is saying that it has been removing the invasive trees, on the other hand, it has not stopped planting eucalyptus trees. Restraining the government from planting the eucalyptus trees in the State, the bench adjourned the matter to August 16.