Hundreds of fish found dead at Ennore Creek; locals irked

CHENNAI: A large number of fish were found dead in Ennore Creek for the last two days after a thick oily substance was discharged from the industries in North Chennai. It was spotted that fishes were half dead when the effluent was let out and started floating. Fishermen complained that it has been a perennial issue and continues to affect their livelihood.

"We catch fish in this creek daily, for the past few years we witnessed hot water being discharged from the industries here. Additionally, with the oil effluent mixed in the water body and different kinds of fish are found dead. We are unable to sell these fish at the market as they stink with chemical smells," said M Rajini, a fisherman at Nettukuppam, Ennore.

"Though it is a regular issue faced by the locals here, from Sunday, we spotted more fish floating. We do not go to the sea for fishing every day, as we are dependent on the fish in the river. And when we are not able to catch healthy fish, our livelihood is affected," he added.

Locals complain that they are tired of protesting against the industries. Though the concerned government department will visit the spot, no action was taken to settle the issue till now.

In addition, the chemical could be spotted only till 2 pm, as the water flow pattern continues to change every six hours. During the afternoon time, the creek receives sea water where the river has clean water.