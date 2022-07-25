Creative and efficient ways to arrange your bookshelf

CHENNAI: A bigger challenge than fitting the new books you promised you would not buy until your read the ones you already have into the bookshelf, is trying to figure out ways to arrange your books.
Bookworms always opt for arranging their books from their most favourite to the least, but there are more ways to stack them up.
It may be slightly taxing, but at the same time it is also very satisfying for anyone who is into organising and has a tough time finding books. By arranging your books in alphabetic order you can save a lot of time trying to sift through your collection just to find that one book.
A bookworm will always remember and cherish a hardcover. If you want to bring about a clear distinction to your bookshelf, you can separate the paperbacks from the hardcovers by categorising them under your favourites, or, read and unread, or by just placing them randomly. The aesthetics of this organisation will definitely please you and will be fulfilling.
This arrangement is well-known and is popular on several bookstagrams and social media platforms. The idea is to arrange your books according to a colour scheme. Each row follows the colour palette of one colour.
For instance, if you choose a purple book for the first row, you need to place books with shades that progressively are lighter from the first shade. This not only makes a cute bookshelf but is also great for picture backgrounds.
Instead of having your favourite books arranged in a nonsensical manner, you can arrange the works of your favourite author in any order you like. This idea works great for people who have a collection of their favourite author’s works.
Let’s say you are not a maniacal shelf-guarding bookworm who will not allow anyone to touch their bookshelf; then this arrangement makes it perfect for anyone else browsing through your shelf.
Categorising your books into genres and arranging them accordingly will make your shelf browser-friendly and will also ensure uniformity.
If none of these methods works for you, you can always just stack them up one over the other and decorate them using book ends available online.
