Two, including a septuagenarian, held under POCSO

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) act for allegedly sexually abusing a eight year old girl in Villivakkam. The child was playing outside her house and went missing. Parents were searching for the missing girl and heard her cries from the house of a neighbour.

Police said that the accused, Munusamy was sexually abusing the child. Neighbours saved the child from the elderly man and admitted her to a hospital. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, a 21-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO act for sexually abusing a minor girl, whom he had acquainted through instagram. The accused, Sadam Husein of Madurai had took the girl to Madurai and sexually abused her, police said. The girl’s parents had filed a missing complaint with the Anna Nagar police, after which police secured the girl.

Anna Nagar all women police arrested the accused. He was remanded to judicial custody.