SWD work: Amma canteen in KK Nagar to be closed

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to close a canteen in KK Nagar owing to storm water drain works.

According to a civic body sources, the canteen is located on Anna Main Road in KK Nagar. "Due to the works, the canteen on the road will be temporarily closed. An order will be passed to close the canteen," the source said.

The source added that self-help group (SHG) workers currently posted at the canteen will be shifted to other canteens where manpower is required.