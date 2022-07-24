Reporter's diary: Your DP can set you on the right path

CHENNAI: Can changing your WhatsApp DP change your life? Such advice might sound preposterous to some, but it’s a language the ‘Gen z’ understands. P Mahendran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, made this earnest appeal to the students at the Government Arts College, Nandanam, a month ago, during an event there.

“It’s understood that affluent parents are not going to send their children here. All of you here are children of hardworking parents doing menial and clerical jobs, who strive at their workplace and support your education,” said the DCP.

He asked students to visit their parents’ workplaces and click their pictures. “Keep those pictures as DP in your WhatsApp. Maybe, it can serve as a constant reminder about their sacrifices and hopes for you,” he said to thundering applause from the audience.

Most students from these colleges are from low-income families and if the police officer’s advice works, so be it.

Students at city government colleges find themselves on the wrong side of law at times. Depending on the gravity of their deeds, cops let them off with a warning after summoning parents, or book them.

Four days ago, students of a government college were held for their notorious Bus Day celebrations but were let off with a warning. However, those indulging in violence due to rivalry over something as petty as a bus route are dealt with iron hands.