PwD infuriated as abled persons hog parking space in Metro stations

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has assured barrier-free experience for Persons with Disability (PwDs), the recent incidents of abled persons hogging PwD parking space in Metro stations has infuriated passengers.

On July 22, when a PwD passenger went to park their two-wheeler at Ashok Nagar Metro station, they found two-wheelers parked in the space assigned for them. Despite informing the employees at the station, no action was taken, allege a PwD.

Speaking to DT NEXT, social and disability rights activist TNM Deepaknathan said, “The 22nd incident is not the first one. Abled passengers have been parking their two-wheelers at PwDs parking spots for a long time at almost every Metro station in the city.”

“Though a social activist present at the Ashok Nagar Metro station reported the incident to the station master, no action was taken. Unfortunately, at the same station, a two-wheeler with an advocate sticker was seen parked at PwDs assigned space on Sunday too, ”added Deepaknathan.

Deepaknathan subsequently complained about the incident to CMRL MD’s office and posted the same on social media sites, yet no action, claims Deepaknathan. He further said there are other Metro stations such as Koyembedu, where there is no parking space for PwDs.

According to Comprehensive building rules for PwDs and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, parking space without encroachment is mandated for PwDs. Hence, those parking at these places should be punished, urge PwDs. No response received from CMRL despite multiple attempts.