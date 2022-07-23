Sewage lines may overflow in Chennai due to interlinking work

CHENNAI: Underground sewage lines may overflow in several parts of the city as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) to shut down operation of LIC Colony sewage pumping station in Velachery temporarily due to interlinking works.

According to a Metrowater press release, interconnection of pipes works will be taken to link LIC Colony pumping station with Perungudi water treatment plant between 11 am on July 25 and 11 am on July 26.

"If sewer lines in Royapuram, Teynampet, Adyar and Perungudi zones overflow due to the works, measures have been taken to remove sewage using machines," the release added.

Residents can contact 8144930905 (Royapuram), 8144930909 (Teynampet), 8144930913 (Adyar) and 8144930914 (Perungudi) to report sewage overflow.